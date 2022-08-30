US activists hold exchanges with Cuban scientists





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Being in Cuba and visiting researchers, knowing how they overcome limitations and shortages is a transforming experience, considered today Abby Martin, American documentary filmmaker and journalist, after a meeting with Cuban scientists at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), in Havana, Cuba's capital.



The activist was accompanied by her compatriots Manolo de los Santos, founder and co-executive director of The People's Forum, and Benjamin Samuel Becker, editor-in-chief of Breakthroung News.



The visitors learned about the workings of the institution and the most innovative projects developed by Cuban scientists, including products such as Heberprot-P, Heberferon, Nasalferon and the Covid-19 vaccines.



Martin described as inspiring to hear about the efforts of Cuban science to preserve life in a world in which large pharmaceutical companies understand health as a business.



Gerardo Enrique Guillen, Director of Biomedical Research at CIGB, explained the difficulties caused by the hostile policy of the US government in hindering professional exchange and access to resources, technologies and financing necessary for the advancement of the sector.



The CIGB was opened on July 1, 1986, as a large research-production complex equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, production capacities and a prestigious scientific potential engaged in obtaining new products, with wide-ranging services in areas such as health and biotechnology.