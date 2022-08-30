Cuba and Vietnam hold political consultation meeting

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) The 7th meeting of political consultations between Cuba and Vietnam took place today in the Asian country, chaired by the Cuban first deputy foreign minister, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, and his Vietnamese counterpart, Ha Kim Ngoc.







On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat stated that during the exchange they addressed various issues of the bilateral and international agenda of common interest.



In another message, he stressed that relations between the two countries have been characterized by a deep brotherhood, strengthened by historic leaders Fidel and Raul Castro and Ho Chi Minh, since the difficult years of the struggle for liberation, and later, during the reunification and reconstruction of Vietnam.



Peñalver Portal is in Vietnam, as part of a tour of Indochina that also includes visits to Cambodia and Laos.



The tour will be the preview of the official visits that Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz will make to these three countries, scheduled in late September 2022.