Cuba in favor of stopping nuclear testing





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, ratified today Cuba's position in favor of the prohibition and cessation of all nuclear tests.



The foreign minister's message, on the occasion of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, also highlights the commitment of the Caribbean island to the total elimination of these weapons.



The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared in 2009, August 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests, with the aim of drawing the world's attention to the seriousness of this issue and urging unified action.



According to the UN website, since nuclear tests began in 1945, more than 2,000 tests have been carried out, causing devastating consequences for mankind.



Recently, at the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), the Cuban foreign minister stated that the existence of more than 13,000 nuclear weapons is a global threat, and their total elimination, in a transparent, verifiable and irreversible manner, is the highest priority in disarmament.



Cuba was one of the leading countries in the negotiation and adoption of the TPNW and the fifth State to ratify it.