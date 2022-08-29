Cuba ratifies its commitment to work of UNESCO





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) On the 75th anniversary of Cuba's joining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO), Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Party's Central Committee and president of the country, ratified today his country's commitment to the organization, in the pursuit of peace and the promotion of sustainable development.



On Twitter, the head of state highlighted in several messages the joint work of Cuba with UNESCO, whose founding principles coincided with the program of social, cultural and educational transformations undertaken by the Cuban Revolution.



Diaz-Canel acknowledged the support of this organization in the battle against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, and stressed that its contribution has come hand in hand with timely and responsible cooperation in all its areas of competence.



The Cuban leader thanked UNESCO for the spaces opened to spread the word about Cuba's progress in education, culture, science and communication, as well as the cooperation to eradicate illiteracy and define education as a fundamental human right.



In another communication, Diaz-Canel sent a gratitude message to Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of this organization, arguing that she leads it with particular sensitivity.



He also paid tribute to the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro, to Eusebio Leal and to all those who, like them, have honored Cuba's membership in UNESCO with their personal work.



UNESCO is a specialized agency of the United Nations System, which contributes to the preservation of peace and world security by promoting international cooperation in education, science, culture, communication and information.