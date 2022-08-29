Cuban Prime Minister thanks solidarity with the Island





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 28 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz thanked various countries for their solidarity with Cuba and their rejection to the U.S. blockade, considered illegal as per UN statutes.



Marrero Cruz highlighted the role of the Bridges of Love initiative, one of the organizers of the mobilization Sunday in more than 20 other U.S. cities and other countries, where Cuban nationals living there and members of Cuba solidarity movements demanded a change of U.S. Cuba policy.

“We are going to show that those who love and found outnumber those who hate and undo," said activist and Bridges of Love leader Carlos Lazo in a video posted on the Internet with the title ‘Behold! Caravan against the Blockade!’



The 60-plus year old U.S. blockade has been condemned by the international community every year in the United Nations as a hostile policy that restrains the Cuban people’s access to basic items such as medicines and food and, according to Cuban authorities, the main obstacle to the country's development.