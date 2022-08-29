All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
29
August Monday

Cuba sends condolences to Pakistan for those killed by rains



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel offered his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the people and government of Pakistan for the regrettable loss of human lives and property to monsoon rains that have taken more than one thousand lives and caused over three billion euros in losses June 14, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Almost 950,000 homes have been partially or totally destroyed, whereas 3,500 kilometers of roads were damaged and some 150 bridges collapsed.

News reports have it that the floods have affected 110 Pakistani municipalities, with 72 of them declared disaster areas.

Around 5.7 million people have been affected by the floods, and 498,000 were taken to relief camps.

