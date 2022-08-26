Cuba denounces harassment of Puerto Rican Cuba solidarity brigade





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced today on Twitter the way U.S. agents are harassing members of the Juan Rius Rivera Solidarity Brigade since their visit to Cuba in July.



On Wednesday, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) also stated its support in expressed its solidarity in a declaration denouncing the persecution of these Puerto Rican friends by the FBI agents who have subjected them to interrogation, intimidation and repeated telephone calls asking for information about the Brigade and its Solidarity Committee.



ICAP urged the international community to condemn these acts, which violate the most elementary human rights and also target the Cuban Revolution.



For more than three decades the Juan Rius Rivera Brigade has traveled to Cuba in support of its people and decried the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.