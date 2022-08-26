Cuba and Vietnam ratify willingness to strengthen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) In a meeting between the Head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, and the vice president of the Commission for Propaganda and Education of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (PCV), Lai Xuan Mon, both parties ratified their willingness to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation agreements in fields of mutual interest.



Polanco Fuentes thanked the Vietnamese for their permanent solidarity with Cuba and gave them an update on the implementation and fulfillment of the ideas, concepts and guidelines of the 8th Party Congress, whereas Xuan Mon conveyed Vietnam's greetings to the Cuban people and leaders and ratified the unswerving loyalty of the VCP and the Vietnamese State to Cuba's fight against the U.S. blockade and their interest in reinforcing friendship and solidarity between the two countries.



Both parties reasserted that the Cuban and Vietnamese governments will continue defending the legacy of their historic leaders Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.