Cuba rejects media and judicial hounding of Cristina Fernandez





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned today the media’s smear campaign against Argentine VP Cristina Fernández, “who is once again facing a politically motivated judicial process,” he Twittered.



Díaz-Canel also assured her of his solidarity and support and stated his confidence that she will manage to overcome this challenge as she has many others “with truth and reason”.



Fernández is facing a 12-year prison sentence requested by prosecutor Diego Luciani, in addition to her perpetual ban from public office, for alleged irregularities in the awarding of 51 public works in the province of Santa Cruz from 2003 to 2015.



“I would have liked to speak in front of the court, but this is not the first time I have been prevented from doing so. For years, the sentence has been written because there is a justice system that allows breaking all the rules,” said the vice-president in a statement denouncing the legal process against her.