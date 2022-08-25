Cuba regrets deaths due to heavy rains in Sudan





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent condolences today for the deaths caused by the recent heavy rains, floods and landslides that ravage Sudan, which adds to the serious economic crisis in that African nation



Prensa Latina news agency reports more than 140,000 victims, whereas the number of dead exceeds 80 deaths and dozens have been injured.



Provinces most affected by the seasonal rains include Al Jazirah—The Peninsula, in Arabic—North and South Kordofan, South Darfur and River Nile, according to press statements.