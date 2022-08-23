Nicaraguan food donation expresses solidarity with Cuba, Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla announced today the arrival in Cuba of the ship Augusto Cesar Sandino, with a donation of food, expressing "the solidarity of the Nicaraguan people" with the Cuban people.



Four days ago the ship left the port Arlen Siu, in the Autonomous Region of the South Caribbean Coast of the Central American country, and in a press release explained that the cargo ship carries with the love of the Nicaraguan people solidarity food for Cuban families.



"Always brothers, always united, always full of Marti, of Fidel Castro, of Raul Castro, of Miguel Diaz-Canel, of our Generals Augusto C. Sandino and Zeledon, and of all the heroes of Our Great Homeland", the statement read.