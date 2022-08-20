Vietnamese company makes donation for recovery of fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) The branch of the Vietnamese company Thai Binh Global Investment Corporation in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) delivered today a donation to contribute to the recovery work of the Matanzas Industrial Zone and support the victims of the fire.



Deborah Rivas Saavedra, vice minister of foreign trade and investment, thanked Thai Binh on behalf of the Cuban government, Party and people for the donation of 100,000 US dollars, 53,000 units of diapers, and foodstuffs such as milk, rice and fruit juice.



She also highlighted the offers of help received from multiple institutions such as the Union of Vietnam Friendship Organizations, the Vietnam Women's Union, as well as the efforts of former graduates of that country in Cuba, who together with the Vietnam-Cuba raised more than 40,000 dollars in one week.



The ceremony was presided over by Le Thanh Tung, ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Cuba, Vi Nguyen Phuong, general director of the branch office in the ZEDM, along with other officials and managers of Thai Binh Global Investment Corporation and Thai Binh Green Power Investment Corporation.