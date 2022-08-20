Cuba regrets damage caused by forest fires in Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent condolences today to the people and government of Algeria for the loss of human lives and the damage caused by the forest fires that struck the African country.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.



In another message, Rodriguez Parrilla stressed that Cuban health collaborators providing services in the affected regions are well and are contributing to the care of the injured.



The fires, which began in the middle of this week, were located in the region of El Tarf (in the north of the country), where 30 deaths and some 190 injured were confirmed, Prensa Latina reported.



Today was issued the official certainty of the extinction of the fires, which according to all indications, were caused by a heat wave.