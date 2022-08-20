Caribbean Premiers Meeting Winds up with Climate Challenges Ahead





Havana, Aug 18 (ACN) The First Regional Meeting of the Heads of Governments of the Caribbean wound up Thursday in The Bahamas after three days of debates on the challenges posed by climate change.



Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz headed the island’s delegation to the event, which takes place prior to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 27) scheduled for November in Egypt, according to the Cuban Presidency’s Twitter account.



The presence of Cuba at the meeting translated into the symbol of the unconditional support the island has always provided and will continue to provide to other Caribbean nations, said Premier Marrero.



The heads of government addressed countless issues, but with the dissatisfaction that developed countries, who are accountable for the speedup of climate change, were not present at the meeting. Rich nations should fund the actions to mitigate the impact of climate change, said the Cuban premier.

Marrero said that Cuba will not spare efforts in the fight against climate change effects and in supporting regional countries in this and any other issue.



Current and future generations must be appropriately educated about these realities, he said because without effective education and culture, we will not overcome the challenge posed by climate change.



Marrero Cruz stressed his bilateral meetings with different Caribbean premiers from The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica and Grenada. Such encounters contributed to further strengthen the friendly relations that unite Cuba with the rest of the Caribbean and their accords in the areas of education and health.



The Prime Minister also met with Cubans residing in The Bahamas and with members of solidarity-with-Cuba organizations who reaffirmed their support of the Cuban Revolution.