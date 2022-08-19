Cuba ratifies willingness to expand relations with Belgium





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) On the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the Kingdom of Belgium, the Cuban Embassy in Brussels ratified the Island’s willingness to strengthen ties and develop more economic, commercial, cultural, university and scientific agreements.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry said in turn that the both countries have established ties based on respect and the eagerness to expand bilateral relations.



During the recent ceremony to deliver 29 buses that the Belgian government donated to Cuba, the Belgian ambassador in Havana, Jean-Jacques Bastien, highlighted the close bond between the two nations.