Venezuela will Help Cuba Rebuild Matanzas Supertankers Oil Depot





Havana, Aug 17 (ACN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed before local oil authorities his intention to help Cubans rebuild the supertankers oil depot in the province of Matanzas, which severely damaged by a fire earlier this month.



During a ceremony to decorate the Venezuelan firefighters and experts who supported Cuba to extinguish the blaze, Maduro expressed his solidarity with the Cuban people and government, according to PL news agency.



The Venezuelan head of state said that Cubans know that they have the scientific, technical support of Venezuelan workers and called on his country’s oil executives to get in contact with Cuban energy authorities to draw up a reconstruction program for the oil depot.



The Venezuelan President sent 43 firefighters and oil experts to Cuba from Venezuela’s PDVSA Oil Company to help the Cuban specialist contain and extinguish the massive fire earlier this month.



The joint effort of Venezuelan, Mexican and Cuban firefighter forces and other oil experts killed the blaze in five days.