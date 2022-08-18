Marrero Cruz met with Caribbean authorities





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz held friendly meetings with regional authorities in the context of the high-level talks within the First Regional Meeting of Caribbean Heads of Government.



Marrero met with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit; the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; and the Bahamian Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna-Martin, with whom he discussed solidarity, condemnation of the U.S. blockade, Cuba’s gratitude for every gesture of support received following the disaster in the Cuban province of Matanzas, Caribbean unity, and the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



The Cuban Prime Minister traveled to the Bahamas to attend the said meeting of Caribbean heads of state, an event leading up to the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).