Cuba and Bahamas ratify cooperation in education





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The willingness to continue cooperation in education between Cuba and the Bahamas was one of the objectives of the meeting held today between Manuel Marrero, Cuban PM, and Glenys Hanna-Martin, minister of education of the Bahamas.



The minister thanked the collaboration of Cuba and showed her intentions to extend the ties that unite both Caribbean nations, according to the Cuban premier's Twitter.



The Cuban premier stressed the importance of knowing the history and culture at a time when the great powers want citizens to forget their roots through Internet campaigns that try to discredit the country.



Both representatives spoke in the context of the first Regional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean, which will be held until next Thursday in Nassau.