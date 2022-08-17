Cuban PM participates at CARICOM heads of government meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Manuel Marrero, Cuban prime minister, participated today in the opening of the first Regional Meeting of Caribbean Heads of Government ( CARICOM) which is being held in the Bahamas until the 18th.



The Cuban premier heads the delegation of Cuba at the meeting, which is being held in preparation for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to be held next November.



Marrero ratified Cuba's will and decision to spare no effort in the fight against climate change and for the development of our countries, defending the principle that a better world is possible.



The current climate crisis requires more ambitious commitments from all States, first and foremost the developed ones, he said in his speech.



He also expressed the country's intention to help all Caribbean nations on this issue or in any other field that may be required.



The first day of activities includes discussions focused on energy security and sustainability, carbon markets and issues related to climate change adaptation and mitigation.