All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
17
August Wednesday

Vietnamese women express solidarity with Cuba after fire in Matanzas



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The Vietnam Women's Union ( VWU) expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Cuba, after the fire of great proportions in Matanzas, and reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate.

The Cuban foreign ministry reported today that the president of the VWU, Ha Thi Nga, expressed her conviction that the Caribbean nation will overcome the consequences of this disaster as soon as possible and will continue building a better-developed country.

Since shortly after the fire started (last August 5), Cuba has received numerous expressions of solidarity.

On Monday, the Union of Vietnamese Friendship Organizations made a donation of 1,000 euros to Cuba, to contribute to the recovery, and the president of the organization, Nguyen Phuong Nga, pointed out that the Vietnamese population will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people in any difficulty.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News