Vietnamese women express solidarity with Cuba after fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The Vietnam Women's Union ( VWU) expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Cuba, after the fire of great proportions in Matanzas, and reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate.



The Cuban foreign ministry reported today that the president of the VWU, Ha Thi Nga, expressed her conviction that the Caribbean nation will overcome the consequences of this disaster as soon as possible and will continue building a better-developed country.



Since shortly after the fire started (last August 5), Cuba has received numerous expressions of solidarity.



On Monday, the Union of Vietnamese Friendship Organizations made a donation of 1,000 euros to Cuba, to contribute to the recovery, and the president of the organization, Nguyen Phuong Nga, pointed out that the Vietnamese population will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people in any difficulty.