Cuban PM holds meeting with his nationals working in the Bahamas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban prime minister, Manuel Marrero, met in Nassau with members of the Cuban State Mission and a representation of the cooperants working in the Bahamas.



During the meeting he learned about the work of the Henry Reeve Brigade that has been cooperating with that country for seven months in the confrontation with COVID-19, Prensa Latina reported.



Marrero arrived in Nassau on Monday to participate in the first regional meeting of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to begin today, with a view to the upcoming United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27).