Cuban Ambassador Meets Venezuelan Firefighters in Caracas





Havana, Aug 15 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Caracas Dagoberto Rodriguez received the Venezuelan firefighters who helped extinguish the massive fire that affected an oil depot in the western province of Matanzas earlier this month.



The ambassador along Venezuela’s regional economy vice-president Tareck El Aissami welcomed the 43 firefighters who worked in Cuba, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account.



This is the time to thank you all for having supported the Cuban people while risking your own lives, said Rodriguez.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also expressed his gratitude to the Venezuelan and Mexican experts who worked in Cuba to contain the massive fire. “We will never forget the heroism and brotherhood of Mexican and Venezuelan workers who came to help us face the blaze.”