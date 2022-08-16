Vietnamese friendship organizations send donation to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) has made a donation of 1,000 euros to Cuba, to contribute to the recovery after the fire of great proportions occurred in the industrial zone of Matanzas.



A statement issued by the Cuban foreign ministry highlights that the president of the organization, Nguyen Phuong Nga, sent a message of condolences for the accident, expressing her sadness for the victims, the material damages, and for the difficult moment the Caribbean country is going through.



She also stated that calls are being prepared for the Vietnamese people to offer their contribution to Cuba, and assured: "the Vietnamese population will be side by side supporting the Cuban people in any difficulty".



For his part, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, Orlando Hernandez Guillen, thanked the expressions of affection and solidarity shown by the party, the government and the people of that nation.



The diplomat updated Nguyen Phuong Nga on the impact of this event, and expressed feeling touched by the mobilization and the enthusiasm displayed by the Vietnamese solidarity to help the Cuban people.