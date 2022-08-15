Argentina to donate health supplies to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) Argentina will send to Cuba 2.7 tons of sanitary consumables in the first of several shipments of supplies to palliate the effects of the fire that broke out in a fuel base in the city of Matanzas, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero reported, holding that "solidarity and cooperation guide [his country’s] foreign policy".



In the last few days, organizations such as Frente Grande and Somos Barrios de Pie stated their support to the Cuban government and people and their confidence that the island will overcome these difficult times.



Likewise, the Argentine Solidarity Movement, the Association of Graduates in Cuba, and the Union of Cuban Residents launched a campaign to collect supplies and medicines for the victims of the fire.



Teams of specialists from the Ministries of the Interior and of Public Health, including criminal investigators, experts, forensic doctors, anthropologists and forensic dentists continue with the search for the remains of those who died in the fire and are still missing.