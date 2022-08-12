Cuba wishes former Paraguayan President Lugo a speedy recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla wished a speedy recovery to former president (2008-2012) and current senator of Paraguay Fernando Lugo, who suffered a stroke on Wednesday.



Rodríguez Parrilla expressed support for and solidarity with Lugo, 71, admitted to a clinic in the city of Asunción, where he was induced into a coma due to a stroke of ischemic origin. According to medical reports, the former president will remain in intensive care with mechanical respiratory assistance for about 24 hours.



Lugo was President of Paraguay between August 15, 2008 and June 22, 2012. In 2013 he was elected national senator for the Concertación Frente Guasú (leftist parties) and reelected in 2018 for a new term under the same political party.