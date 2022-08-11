Pope Francis Expresses Support of Fire Victims in Cuba





Havana, Aug 10 (ACN) Pope Francis sent a message expressing his support to the victims of the explosions caused by the massive fire that affected the supertankers oil base at the western Cuban city of Matanzas.



“Let’s ask our Mother, Queen of Heavens to care for the victims of this tragedy and their relatives,



said the Holy Father, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry. “Let’s have her intercede for all of us before The Lord, so that we can give testimony of faith and hope for life in a future world. God bless you.”



Last Monday, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, State Secretary at the Holy See, sent a telegram to the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba assuring that the Holy Father was closely following the news about the accident in Matanzas, and conveyed that he was spiritually standing by the Cuban people and all the affected families.