UNESCO Offers Support to Cuba after Massive Fire





Havana, Aug 10 (ACN) The UN Education, Science and Culture Organization, UNESCO, expressed its willingness to support Cuban recovery efforts following the extinction of the massive fire that broke out at a supertanker oil base in western Matanzas province.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, UNESCO is ready to cooperate with Cuba through its Havana office in the framework of the mandates of the organization. The note issued by the UNESCO Secretariat also expressed regret for the human loss and property damage inflicted by the blaze.





Cuba has received countless gestures of support by governments and organizations from around the world, during the past five days of fight against the massive fire which was caused by a lightning strike that hit one of eight oil tanks at the supertankers base at the Matanzas bay area.