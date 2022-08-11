Messages of Support Get to Cuba after Fire





Havana, Aug 10 (ACN) Venezuelan authorities in the State of Carabobo and Health personnel in the locality of Trujillo sent messages of solidarity with the Cuban people involved in the extinction of the massive fire that broke out Friday at Matanzas’ supertanker oil base.



Messages of condolences to the relatives of missing firefighters were sent in by the government of Grenada and the Foreign Ministry of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which also conveyed support to the Cuban people.



Over 20 flights have arrived in Cuba from Mexico and Venezuela with oil experts on board and technical equipment and materials to fight the blaze.



Meanwhile, the president of the Foreign Relations Commission of Vietnam’s Parliament sent a message reading that the Vietnamese people stand by the people of Cuba amidst current difficulties.



The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament; the vice-president of Laos National Assembly and the President of Nicaragua’s Parliament expressed their hope that the blaze may soon be extinguished to avid major property and environmental damage.