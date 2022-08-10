Cuba Stands by Mexico after Charcoal Mine Accident





Havana, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his country’s solidarity with the relatives of 10 miners trapped after a mine accident occurred in the Coahuila Charcoal region, in the Mexican municipality of Sabinas.



On his Twitter account Rodriguez acknowledged the efforts of Mexico to rescue the miners.



On August 3rd, the charcoal mine was flooded after a group of workers carried out digging actions which caused that several miners were trapped in the mine.



Laura Velazquez, Civil Protection coordinator, told reporters that actions first target the water flooding in the area to allow rescue experts into the mine.

