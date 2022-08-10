Cuba Appreciates Support of Colombian Congress





Havana, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to the gestures of solidarity he received at the Colombian Congress, where he attended the setting up of the Colombia-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group.



On his Twitter account, Rodriguez said the group will contribute to strengthening relations between the two nations.



Colombian lawmakers Representative Gabriel Becerra and Senator Gloria Inez are the coordinator of the group which includes 50 congress people from different political parties, according to PL news agency.



The Cuban foreign minister headed the delegation that attended the inauguration of Colombian president Gustavo Petro and vice-president Francia Marquez, held last Sunday.



Minister Rodriguez was welcomed on Monday by President Petro. During the meeting the Cuban government official conveyed a congratulations message from President Miguel Diaz-Canel and ratified his country’s interest in deepening bilateral relations with Colombia; he also expressed his government’s determination to contribute to the peace in Colombia.