Pope Francis mourns fire in Cuban province





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, sent today a letter to Emilio Aranguren Echeverria, president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba (COCC by its Spanish acronym), on behalf of Pope Francis.



From the COCC Twitter account, the Holy Father's message was shared, showing his spiritual closeness to the Cuban people and to all the families of those affected by the disaster that has lasted for several days.



"The Holy Father is closely following the news coming in about the unfortunate accident that has caused a fire and several explosions at the Matanzas Supertanker base, with at least one death and numerous wounded and missing."



"As well, Pope Francis assures his spiritual closeness to the Cuban people and to all the families of those affected; and prays to the Lord to grant them strength in this moment of pain and to support the work of extinguishing and searching. With these feelings, he imparts to them from his heart the comforting apostolic blessing, as a pledge of hope in the Risen Christ".