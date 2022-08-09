World voices continue sending supporting messages to Cuban people due to fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) After the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, countries of the world sent their messages of support to the people of the Caribbean nation and confidence that they will overcome this situation.



On Twitter, Cuban foreign ministry issued a message from Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, foreign minister of Turkey, expressing sadness and grief on behalf of the people and the government of that Middle Eastern nation, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.



Brahim Ghali, president of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, also expressed his solidarity and support to Cuba in the face of the tragic event, the foreign ministry indicated on its social networks.



In the letter, the head of state sent his strength in these difficult moments and his conviction that Cuba will overcome the consequences of the accident.