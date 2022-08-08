Ghana delivers donation for disaster victims in Cuban province





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Authorities of the Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) and the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) received in Havana a donation from the Republic of Ghana for the medical care of the victims of the fire at the Supertanker Base in the city of Matanzas.



The aid consists of 23 boxes of medicines, gloves, syringes and other medical supplies for the Faustino Perez Hospital in that city.



The solidarity effort was organized by Dr. Hafez Adam Taher, president of the Cuba-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and a graduate in Cuba, with the support of Samuel Yaw Nsiah, ambassador of that African nation to Havana.



The diplomat ratified the will to obtain more resources to provide them to the Cuban people at a time when they need them and the solidarity spread in other parts of the world is being repaid.



Yamira Palacios, head of collaboration department of MINSAP, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Cuban health system for the immediate and timely support.



For her part, Noemi Rabaza, first vice president of ICAP, emphasized the symbolism of being precisely a graduate in Cuba who coordinated this humanistic gesture with the Caribbean country.