World voices express sincere support to Cuba for disaster in western province





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) The Russian foreign ministry expressed its condolences for the losses suffered by Cuba due to the large-scale fire that affected the industrial zone of Matanzas since last Friday.



Likewise, the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization expressed their solidarity with the Cuban people.



The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had already sent its messages of condolences for the losses suffered in this unfortunate accident, and emphasized that "in this moment of sadness our most sincere solidarity and support."



At the same time, the solidarity platform Bridges of Love expressed from the United States its solidarity with Cuba, at the same time urging the White House to lift the blockade imposed on the people of the Caribbean nation.



On Twitter, the movement asked its members and sympathizers to give their support to Matanzas, and pointed out that it is now that Cuba needs bridges of love.



It also asked President Joe Biden to remove the sanctions that harm the Cuban family, and urged that government to provide immediate technical assistance required by Cuba to face this serious accident, which originated when lightning struck one of the tanks of the Supertanker Base located near Matanzas Bay on Friday.



The platform led by Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, who is in the Cuban province, presented on Sunday a campaign to collect funds for the victims of the large-scale fire.



The solidarity friends are trying to raise some 10,000 dollars, which will be used for the purchase of medicines, medical supplies and sanitary materials, as well as resources to help the victims.

