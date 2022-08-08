Díaz-Canel congratulated new Colombian president





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petró on the occasion of his inauguration as head of state in the South American brother country and ratified Cuba's commitment to the peace process in Colombia.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, head of the Cuban delegation to Petró’s swearing-in ceremony, reasserted Cuba's willingness to promote bilateral relations and cooperation with the new government.



Gustavo Petró Urrego won the second round of the presidential elections in Colombia on June 19, in what is considered a historic popular victory.