All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
August Monday

Bolivian President affirms that Cuba is not alone



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Luis Arce Catacora, president of Bolivia, expressed his support to the Cuban people for the fire of great proportions in the Industrial Zone of the province of Matanzas.

"All our solidarity with the brother people of #Cuba, affected by a strong fire in the port of Matanzas," the president wrote in his official account on the social network Twitter.

He noted that his country and government are closely following the unfortunate event that has left people injured and others missing.

"Cuba you are not alone #FuerzaMatanzas #FuerzaCuba," Arce Catacora added.

Since the news was released, messages of encouragement have reached the country from people of solidarity from various regions of the world, such as the MEP Manu Pineda, who expressed his confidence that the "people of Cuba will overcome with their demonstrated courage this hard setback".

Although the efforts of the firefighting units have not ceased, in the early hours of this morning a second fuel tank exploded as a consequence of the collapse of the first one, which was hit by a lightning bolt

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News