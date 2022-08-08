Bolivian President affirms that Cuba is not alone





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Luis Arce Catacora, president of Bolivia, expressed his support to the Cuban people for the fire of great proportions in the Industrial Zone of the province of Matanzas.



"All our solidarity with the brother people of #Cuba, affected by a strong fire in the port of Matanzas," the president wrote in his official account on the social network Twitter.



He noted that his country and government are closely following the unfortunate event that has left people injured and others missing.



"Cuba you are not alone #FuerzaMatanzas #FuerzaCuba," Arce Catacora added.



Since the news was released, messages of encouragement have reached the country from people of solidarity from various regions of the world, such as the MEP Manu Pineda, who expressed his confidence that the "people of Cuba will overcome with their demonstrated courage this hard setback".



Although the efforts of the firefighting units have not ceased, in the early hours of this morning a second fuel tank exploded as a consequence of the collapse of the first one, which was hit by a lightning bolt