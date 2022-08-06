Cuban Vice-president Welcomes Bahamas Special Envoy







Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa welcomed the Special Envoy of the Bahamas Alma Augusta Adams on Friday.



Adams conveyed an official invitation to the Cuban government from Prime Minister Philip Edwards Davis to attend the Caribbean Community Governmental Meeting, to take place in the Bahamian capital Nassau this month as part of preparations of the upcoming United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2022—COP 27.



During the meeting, the Cuban vice-president was accompanied by deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal and by the general director for Multilateral Affairs and International Law Rodolfo Benitez.

