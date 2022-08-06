Cuba and Dominica Agree to Cooperate in Agriculture





Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuba and Dominica signed a Memo of Understanding on Friday to establish technical cooperation in agriculture, including forestry, ranching and other areas of bilateral interest.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the accord was penned in the capital Roseau by Cuban ambassador Ulises L. Arranz and Dominica’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Fidel Grant.



The MOU is a result of a recent visit to Cuba by Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on the invitation of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, said the ambassador, who also referred to Cuba’s collaboration with Dominica in the areas of agriculture, forestry and fishing.



Dominica’s Agriculture Director Ricky Brumant said that Cuba has supported his nation in all spheres of life, particularly in healthcare, education and agriculture.



Meanwhile, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Fidel Grant referred to his visit to Cuba last April as part of the delegation headed by Premier Skerrit and to the good results of the meeting held with his Cuban counterpart Ydael Perez.



On that occasion both sides were able to explore new areas for bilateral cooperation, which have been established on Friday’s MOU.