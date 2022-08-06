Cuba and Chile Hold Migration Talks





Havana, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuba and Chile held their 2nd round of migration talks presided over by the general director for Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad Ernesto Soberon and by the head of Chile’s Migration Division Pedro Hernandez.



The talks developed in an environment marked by mutual cooperation and allowed evaluating the current migration flow between the two countries, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The two sides agreed to the significance of holding migration talks and expressed their willingness to keep strengthening bilateral cooperation mechanisms to guarantee regular, orderly and safe migration.



The 1st Cuba-Chile Migration Talks were held February 2018, which set up a cooperation mechanism between the two nations.