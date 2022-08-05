Cuba and UNESCO ratify vision of information as a public good





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuba and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ratified today their common values and principles regarding the recognition of information as a public good, according to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Juan Fernández Palacio, director general of Press, Communication and Image of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, and Guilherme Canela De Souza Godoi, chief of section of UNESCO's Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists, exchanged views about both the new reality imposed by social networks and the Internet and the new challenges posed by the proliferation of hate speech, disinformation, fake news, intolerance and incitement to violence.



The Cuban official reasserted his country's commitment to the mandate of UNESCO's Communication and Information Sector and willingness to strengthen cooperation in this field, whereas Canela De Souza acknowledged Cuba’s activism and support to the Sector and shared some of the actions in the making to follow up on the Windhoek+30 Declaration, which calls for the recognition of information as a public good.



Adopted during the 2021 Conference for World Press Freedom Day, and approved by the UNESCO Member States, the Declaration makes recommendations to promote a diversity of public, private and community media and guarantee the transparency of hi-tech companies.