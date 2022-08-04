Serbian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) announced that Nikola Selaković, Foreign Minister of Serbia, will pay an official visit to Cuba from today until Thursday 5.



MINREX highlighted the ties of brotherhood and friendship that unite both nations and noted that they will continue to strengthen them.



Cuba and Serbia celebrate this year the 120th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, since the European country was among the first in the world to recognize the nascent Republic.



At a recent meeting between Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez and Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Cooperation, Vladimir Maric, the two nations stated their interest in developing their ties.