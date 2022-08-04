Cuba reasserts support for "One China" principle (Statement)





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) issued a statement reasserting its unrestricted adherence to the "One China" principle and the recognition of Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic.



The statement, published on the Foreign Ministry's website, rejects any action aimed at harming China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and expresses concern about the rising tensions and aggravation of the situation about Taiwan as a result of the aggressive policy and high military presence of the United States and its allies in the Taiwan Strait to the detriment of regional and international peace and security.



Below is the full text of MINREX statement:



Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba expresses its firm rejection of actions aimed at harming the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the People's Republic of China, condemns interference in its internal affairs and emphasizes its concern over the increase in tensions and the aggravation of the situation around Taiwan, as a direct result of the aggressive policy and high military presence of the United States and its allies in the Taiwan Strait, military contacts and systematic arms sales, actions that undermine regional and international peace and security.

New provocations, disguised as official contacts or high-level visits, deliberately generate additional dangers.



Cuba reaffirms its unrestricted adherence to the principle of "One China" and to the recognition of Taiwan as an inalienable part of that country's territory.



The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 2758, adopted on October 25, 1971, recognized the Government of the People's Republic of China as the true and only legitimate representative of the Chinese people. At present, it has diplomatic relations with 181 countries, based on the recognition of the "One China" principle.



The purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law must be strictly observed without selectivity or double standards.



China's key role as a factor of international stability and balance and the importance of its cooperation with developing countries without political conditions cannot be ignored.