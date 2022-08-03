All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Presidents Conveys Condolences to Iran



Havana, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a message of condolences to the people and government of Iran for the human deaths and property damaged inflicted by recent torrential rains.

On his Twitter account, the head of state wrote “we regret the human loss and damage inflicted by the rains in Iran. Our condolences to the Iranian people and government.

Torrential rains have affected Iran since July 23rd with official sources reporting over 80 deaths and at least 30 persons disappeared.

 

