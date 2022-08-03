Cuba Supports the One China Principle









Havana, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry expressed its firm rejection of actions aimed at damaging the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the People’s Republic of China, interference in China’s domestic affairs and conveys its concern about increasing tensions related to the situation of Taiwan as a direct consequence of the aggressive and increasing military presence of the United States and its allies in the Taiwan straits.



New provocations masked behind official or high-level visits create additional danger.



Cuba affirms its support of the One China principle and the recognition of Taiwan as an inalienable territory of China.



The United Nations General Assembly issued resolution 2758 on October 25 1971, recognizing the government of the People’s Republic of China as the only and true representative of the Chinese People. At present, China has diplomatic relations with 181 countries of the world on the basis of the recognition of the One China principle.

