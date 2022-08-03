Cuba marks 95th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, congratulated today the Communist Party of China, the government and people of that Asian country, on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of its People's Liberation Army.



On Twitter, the party leader ratified the ties that unite Cuba and China in defense of the sovereignty of the two nations, the construction of socialism and peace.



In this regard, on Monday, in the Universal Hall of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of Cuba, a political and cultural event was held to commemorate the date.



According to Granma newspaper, during the event the Chinese ambassador to Havana, Ma Hui, said that both countries will work together to promote relations between the two armies, and will continue cooperation in different areas.



For his part, Major General Roberto Legra Sotolongo, deputy minister of the FAR and chief of the General Staff, said that the great Asian nation is distinguished by its extraordinary contribution to the development of science, culture and advanced social thought.



During the commemoration, the role of both armed forces in the fight against the COVID-19 and the close ties between the People's Liberation Army and the FAR were also highlighted.



The People's Liberation Army is the armed forces of the People's Republic of China, and was founded in August 1, 1927.