Solidarity world voices raised against US blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) Voices of solidarity in several cities around the world rose up on Sunday against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government.



The Cuban foreign ministry noted today that during the day there were walks, mobilizations in vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles, stops in front of U.S. consular offices, among other initiatives to demand an end to the unilateral policy.



By the way, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said on Twitter that Cuba is not alone, and thanked the friends who showed their solidarity support on Sunday.



Vancouver, in Canada; Milan, in Italy; Miami, New York and Los Angeles, in the United States, are some of the cities where solidarity with Cuba was expressed, according to the foreign ministry on its website.



Likewise, social networks demanded U.S. President Joe Biden to fulfill his electoral promises and put an end to the more than 240 additional measures taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump.



These solidarity initiatives have been taking place for several months, to make visible the request of the people of the world, and to enforce the resolutions, adopted each year at the United Nations by the vast majority of governments, in favor of putting an end to Washington's blockade.