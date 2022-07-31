Vietnamese Diplomat Stresses Historic Relations with Cuba





Pinar del Rio, Cuba, (ACN) In 1889 Cuban hero Jose Marti planted the first seed of friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, which were forged and guided over the past 6 decade by leaders Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro, said Vietnamese ambassador to Havana Le Thanh Tung.



During a visit to western Pinar del Rio province on the occasion of the 50th year of the death of internationalist woman Elena Fernandez Castro, the diplomat stressed brotherhood and solidarity relations between Vietnam and Cuba.



The world has undergone difficult times over the past 60 years, but Cubans and Vietnamese people have always backed one another due to the legacy of our leaders and despite any obstacles, said the diplomat.



As part of the homage-paying ceremony, a documentary about Elena was run paying tribute to all Cuban internationalist workers.



In the presence of top local political and government authorities, participants held a panel called The Vietnamese Revolution, great challenge of Socialism in Asia. Other activities included a photo exhibit about today’s Vietnam.



Elena Fernandez Castro died in Vietnam in 1972, she was from the locality of Los Palacios, where an exhibit of objects donated by Vietnam was also inaugurated.