Cuba and Japan encourage cooperation in communication sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba and Japan agreed to promote joint work to strengthen cooperation in the communications sector, in the framework of the Training Workshop on Policy Development for High-Level Officials, which ended today in Tokyo.



Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal, Cuban first deputy minister of communications, in a meeting with Kaneko Yasushi, Japanese minister of internal affairs and communications, highlighted the interest in strengthening ties with the counterpart organization, in order to exchange on priorities identified as very useful for the development of infrastructure and public services, Prensa Latina reported.



As part of the workshop program, Gonzalez Vidal presented a brief report on the state of the main regulations in the field of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) and the main challenges in the process of informatization of society.



The Cuban representative thanked for the possibility of the meeting and conveyed greetings sent by the Cuban minister of communications, Mayra Arevich Marín.



Kaneko Yasushi recalled the three visits he has made to Cuba, the last one in 2018, to participate in the celebrations for the 120th anniversary of Japanese migration to the Caribbean nation.