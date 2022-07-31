Cuba and France reiterate willingness to strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, exchanged today with the ambassador of France, Patrice Paoli, who is ending his mission on the island.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat reported that in the meeting they discussed the positive state of political dialogue between the two nations, and reiterated the common willingness to strengthen economic, trade, financial and cooperation ties.



Recently, on the occasion of the celebrations for France's National Day (July 14), Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal highlighted the breadth of relations between the two countries in a wide range of fields.



In December 2021, Cuba and France strengthened their relations with the signing of six cooperation agreements at the end of the 6th Bilateral Economic and Trade Commission, which dealt with aspects in sectors such as agriculture, water resources and health.



France is one of Cuba's top 10 trading partners, and before the COVID-19 pandemic it was one of the main emitters of tourists to this destination.



Patrice Paoli sworn in as ambassador of France to Cuba on August 13, 2018.