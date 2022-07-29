Cuban and Serbian national TV stations sign cooperation agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The Cuban Radio and Television Institute (ICRT by its Spanish acronym) and Radio Television Serbia (RTS) signed a cooperation agreement that includes the exchange of news, images, informative, serial and cinematographic programs.



RTS deputy general director Milivoje Mihajlović explained the significance of the agreement, Cuban foreign ministry announced today.



It was signed by the Cuban ambassador to Serbia, Gustavo Trista del Todo, on behalf of the ICRT, and the general director of RTS, Dragan Bujošević, as part of the activities on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of bilateral relations.



Radio Television Serbia is the country's public broadcaster, which operates four radio channels, five television channels (including the international service) and a multimedia web portal.